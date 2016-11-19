CEBU CITY (MindaNews/19 November) — Open water marathon swimmer and environmentalist Ingemar “Pinoy Aquaman” Macarine will attempt to cross the 17-kilometer Canigao Channel on Sunday, November 20.

The 40-year-old lawyer and triathlete who hails from Surigao City will swim non-stop and unassisted from Lapinig Island, Carlos P. Garcia town in the province of Bohol going to Maasin City, Southern Leyte.

Macarine hopes for a good weather this weekend so he can push through with the Canigao Channel swim.

Macarine, who recently swam the Gilutongan Channel in Cebu last September, is doing open water swims to promote cleaner seas, climate change awareness and environmental tourism as part of his lifetime advocacy.

The swim this Sunday will be his 21st open water swim in the country.

According to Steven Munatones, founder of World Open Water Swimming Association, Ingemar is one of this year’s nominees for the World Open Water Swimming Man of the Year.

“This honors the men who best embody the spirit of open water swimming, possess the sense of adventure, tenacity and perseverance that open water swimmers are known for, and have most positively influenced the world of open water swimming in calendar year 2016,” he said.

The nominees include Roger Finch (South Africa), Seti Afoa (Samoa), Tomi Stefanovski (Macedonia), Edoardo Stochino (Italy), Ferry Weertman (Netherlands), Nejib Belhedi (Tunisia), Ger Kennedy (Ireland), Alex Kostich (USA), Masayuki Moriya (Japan), Colin Hill (Great Britain), Ingemar Patiño Macarine (Philippines), Lewis Pugh (Great Britain) and Christof Wandratsch (Germany).

Last year, Pinoy Aquaman ranked 3rd during last year WOWSA’s Man of the Year Award.

“To vote for the WOWSA Awards, visit: www.worldopenwaterswimmingassociation.com and online voting continues until December 31st 2016,” Munatones said. (Roel N. Catoto / MindaNews)