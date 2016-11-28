GENERAL SANTOS CITY (MindaNews / 28 Nov) – The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) in Region 12 recorded P13.25 million in sales during the grand “Treasures of Soccsksargen” expo here earlier this month.

Leonard Flores, chief of DTI-12’s industry development division, said Monday such figure was based on the reports submitted by micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) from various parts of the region that joined the five-day fair.

The third edition of the “Treasures of Soccsksargen” expo was held from Nov. 16 to 20 at the SM mall here.

Flores said the reported cash sales reached around P1 million, booked sales at P951,000 and negotiated sales of P11.3 million.

“Based on our records, the total traffic count at the product displays was around 4,500,” he said in a statement.

He said among those who stopped at the showcases are institutional buyers, owners of hotels and restaurants as well as traders and consolidators of different food and non-food products.

A total of 70 “pre-identified” MSMEs joined this year’s fair that occupied some 80 booths set up at the events section of SM City mall.

Flores said RJH Rema Food Products, a calamansi juice producer based in this city, emerged as the top seller in the fair after generating total sales of P200,000.

He said the Cotabato Brassware Association of Cotabato City, which was the top seller for crafts, posted P100,000 in sales.

This city’s “Kayamanan ni Juan” bagged the People’s Choice Award for the best booth in crafts category while the Don Bosco Multi-Purpose Cooperative of North Cotabato also received a People’s Choice Award for having the best booth in the food category.

Jarod’s Native Products of North Cotabato was recognized as the most innovative in the crafts category for its bamboo lamp shade while Daily Grace Enterprise of this city received the same recognition in the food category for its garlic chili sauce.

The “Treasures of Soccsksargen” is an annual exposition organized by DTI-12 to showcase “the best of Region 12’s products.”

This year’s event was a convergence of various national government agencies composed of the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources, Department of Agriculture, Department of Environment and Natural Resources, Mines and GeoSciences Bureau, Department of Labor and Employment, Department of Science and Technology, Department of Tourism, Department of Trade and Industry, and the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority.

Aside from the trade fair, the expo featured the region’s top tourist destinations. (MindaNews)