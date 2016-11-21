GENERAL SANTOS CITY (MindaNews/21 November) — Police have stepped up their security preparations in line with the upcoming Christmas festivities here and other parts of Region 12.

Sr. Supt. Debold Sinas, deputy regional director for administration of the Police Regional Office-12, said Monday they are currently finalizing their comprehensive security plan for various activities related to the Christmas season.

He said local police units were required to craft their own detailed security and deployment plans to ensure peaceful and secure holidays in the area.

“The security plan for the Christmas season will be implemented starting Dec. 1,” he said in a media forum.

Police units in the region remains under heightened alert as the state of national emergency due to lawless violence declared in September by President Rodrigo R. Duterte is still in effect.

Several local government units in Region 12 are celebrating annual Christmas festivities, among them the “Paskoronadal” of Koronadal City and “Paskuhan sa GenSan” of this city.

Citing their assessment, Sinas said the city and the neighboring areas are presently experiencing “favorable peace and order condition.”

He said the usual threats to the area’s security “as still there” but assured that they are doing everything to counter them.

The police official said they are taking proactive measures to ensure the safety of the residents in the city and the entire region.

He said their security operations are closely coordinated with units under the Army’s 1002nd Brigade and the Joint Task Force GenSan.

Sinas urged the media and community stakeholders to be extra vigilant and report to them suspicious movements of individuals or groups.

“Rest assured that we are always ready to secure our communities and we continuously working to maintain a favorable peace and order situation in our localities,” he added. (MindaNews)