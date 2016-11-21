GENERAL SANTOS CITY (MindaNews/21 November) — The city government is targeting to complete by the end of the month the ongoing upgrading of the city hospital’s laboratory.

Dr. Marinel Lim, head of the local government-operated Dr. Jorge P. Royeca Hospital, said Monday the new equipment packages acquired by the hospital for the laboratory have already arrived and were undergoing testing.

She said these equipment are considered as among the most modern, with some acquired from top manufacturers in the United States and France.

These include a clinical chemistry analyzer; electrolyte analyzer; arterial blood gas analyzer; glycated hemoglobin or HBa1c analyzer; US-made fully-automated immunoserology analyzer; France-made fully-automated immunoserology analyzer; five-part part hematology analyzer; fully-automated coagulation analyzer; semi-automated coagulation analyzer; semi-automated urine strip reader; and, semi-automated crossmatching analyzer.

Lim said the acquisition of the new equipment upgraded the city hospital’s to the tertiary level.

“We have set the operationalization of our upgraded laboratory on Nov. 28,” she said in a statement.

With the newly-acquired equipment in place, the official said the city hospital’s laboratory is now considered at par with those of private hospitals in the city.

It ensures the availability of a range of modern testing services for admitted patients and walk-in clients that will be on “pay per test” basis.

Bles Dacua, laboratory in-charge, said the presently have 11 personnel working in different shifts.

She said they are now undergoing training on the use and handling of the new machines and equipment.

The city hospital’s laboratory is located beside the facility’s new administration building.

Glenvil Gonzales, assistant city administrator for administration, said the upgrading of the laboratory is a primary requirement the city hospital’s planned accreditation by next year into a Level II facility.

Local government records listed the city hospital as a 100-bed secondary facility, but its daily admission reach as high as 390 patients.

The hospital presently caters to residents of the city and the neighboring municipalities in Sarangani and South Cotabato provinces. (MindaNews)