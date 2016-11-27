MARAWI CITY (MindaNews / 27 November) – The recently-installed vice mayor of Datu Saudi Ampatuan town and another person were killed inside the vice-mayor’s residence in Barangay Madia around 8:45 a.m. Sunday, a month after Mayor Samsudin Dimaukom was killed in Makilala, North Cotabato in an operation against illegal drugs.

Police identified the victim as Vice Mayor Anwar Sindatok, 46, and Sela Menandang, 58.

Sindatok was recently installed as Vice Mayor after Mayor Dimaukom was killed along with nine escorts in the early hours of October 28 in Makilala, North Cotabato in what authorities say was a shootout but which town officials suspect to be a rubout.

Dimaukom’s wife, Anida, the elected Vice Mayor, assumed the post of Mayor and Sindatok, the number one councilor, assumed the post of Vice Mayor.

Dimaukom and Anida were among the names on President Rodrigo Duterte’s list of persons allegedly involved in illegal drugs.

Sindatok and Sela were killed by unidentified suspects who using a .45 caliber pistol. (Ferdinandh B. Cabrera / MindaNews)