GENERAL SANTOS CITY (MindaNews/18 November) — The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) in Region 12 will reopen early next month a vital bridge in Koronadal City that was destroyed by a major flood in June last year.

Cyrus Urbano, Koronadal City administrators, said Friday DPWH-12 officials disclosed that the reconstruction of the collapsed Namnama bridge in Barangay Namnama is now on its final stages and is due for completion by the end of the month.

He said the agency has scheduled the formal inauguration of the bridge on Dec. 6 and DPWH Secretary Mark Villar is expected to grace the event.

“This is a very positive development and a big relief for residents in the area,” he said in a radio interview.

The Namnama bridge was among the three bridges traversing the Marbel River in Koronadal City that were damaged by floods on June 24 last year.

The bridge’s center foundation and three-slab flooring totally collapsed, requiring the construction of a new 60-meter long structure.

Engr. Reynaldo Tamayo Sr., DPWH Region 12 director, said the reconstruction of the bridge, which started in late June, was among their priority projects in the area this year.

He said the project has an approved budget of P70 million but the winning bid made by contractor, Gemma Construction Corp., was only P60 million.

The bridge, which is within the Koronadal-Columbio road, mainly connects the center of Koronadal City to three outlying farming barangays — San Jose, Namnama and Avanceña.

The road also leads to several barangays and the centers of the municipalities of Lutayan and Columbio in Sultan Kudarat.

Koronadal City is the regional seat and center as well as among the key commercial centers of Region 12.

Urbano said the reopening of the bridge will practically end the operations of a makeshift bridge at the site that was made by enterprising residents.

He said local residents already spent so much in fees since last year for access to the makeshift bridge.

“The city government and our residents are really very grateful for the completion of this project and we expect that it will be a big boost to the area’s economy,” he added. (MindaNews)