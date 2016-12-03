3 injured in Iligan grenade blast

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY (MindaNews / 07 December) — Unidentified men lobbed a grenade into a group of bystanders at the Freedom Park in Iligan City Wednesday night, injuring three persons, one of them a woman.

Supt. Surki Serenas, police region 10 spokesperson said the three victims were injured when the grenade exploded at around 6:30 pm at Freedom Park.

Serenas said he cannot as yet say if the grenade-throwing is in any way connected with the renewed fighting between government troops and the Maute terror group in Butig town, Lanao del Sur.

“We have yet to interview the victims. Once we know that they are not target of their enemies then we will start to investigate the terror angle,” he said.

The Criminal Investigation and Detection Group seized explosives from the house of the Maute matriach during a raid in the family compound Tuesday night in Marawi City. (Froilan Gallardo / MindaNews)