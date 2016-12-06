6 hurt in NorthCot roadside explosion

COTABATO CITY (MindaNews / 28 Dec) – Six persons were wounded when a powerful improvised explosive device (IED) went off along the national highway in Aleosan, North Cotabato Wednesday night.

Lt. Col. Edgar delos Reyes, commander of the Army’s 34th Infantry Battalion, confirmed that a roadside explosion took place in Sitio Dos, Barangay Pagangan national highway around 10:15 p.m.

He said that a lamp post of the Cotabato Electric Cooperative was damaged from the impact of the explosion.

“Our team of soldiers and EOD [explosive ordnance disposal] experts are inspecting the area now,” Delos Reyes said.

The provincial government of North Cotabato said that shrapnel hit six persons as a 10-wheeler truck happened to pass by when the explosion took place.

Jessie Enid, of the Legal and Heath Affairs of the provincial office, identified the wounded as Amerol Musa Tantos, Hanep Alipa Ayon, Yahya Kasan, Pahmi Daya Diamla, Johary Amerol and Salman Tahir.

The roadside blast took place less than 20 kilometers away from the site of another bombing during a Christmas eve mass at a church in Midsayap town, also in North Cotabato. Twenty people were injured in the attack. (Ferdinandh Cabrera / MindaNews)