DPWH-12 allots initial P20M in anti-flood measures in Koronadal

GENERAL SANTOS CITY (MindaNews / 1 Dec) – The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) in Region 12 has allocated an initial P20 million for the rehabilitation of drainage canals in a flood-prone portion of the national highway in Koronadal City.

Engr. Reynaldo Tamayo Sr., DPWH-Region 12 director, said Thursday they have included such funding in their budget next year for priority infrastructure projects in parts of the region.

He said the funds will be used for the expansion of the existing drainage canal in Barangay Carpenter Hill in Koronadal City.

“We’re hoping for the release of the budget by January next year so we can start working on the project,” he said.

The official said they will construct a bigger drainage canal in the area to cope with the volume of floodwaters flowing from waterways in nearby villages.

He said the expanded drainage structure would connect and redirect the floodwaters to the Marbel River.

In the last two months, portions of the national highway in Barangay Carpenter Hill in Koronadal City were closed to traffic for hours several times due to severe flooding.

The problem was blamed on the clogged drainage canals and their limited capacity in terms of the huge volumes of floodwaters flowing to the area.

The floods affected farmlands and at least 115 families of Purok Pag-asa in Barangay Carpenter Hill.

The flooded portion of the highway is near the regional government center site of Region 12.

Tamayo acknowledged that the P20-million budget will not be enough to completely address the area’s flooding problems.

But he said they already requested an augmentation of around P15 million for the project from their central office.

As temporary solution, he said they are conducting regular desilting activities in portions of the drainage canals to ease flooding in the area during heavy rains. (MindaNews)