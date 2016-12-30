Organizers to shorten Miss U candidates’ Davao visit

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews/30 December) — Security concerns have forced the Miss Universe 2016 organizing committee to cut short the visit of around 30-40 candidates to the city next month.

The candidates will arrive on January 19 and fly out on the same day after their scheduled activities instead of staying overnight as originally planned, Tourism Secretary Wanda Teo told reporters on Wednesday.

She said the candidates will be here in the city for a photo shoot, a tour to two sites, and a fashion show.

“As soon as they arrive they will go to the Philippine Eagle Center and then Eden Nature Park,” she said.

She said they will proceed to the SMX fashion show and leave on same day.

Teo also confirmed that Davao designers will dress up at least 10 Miss Universe candidates in the upcoming Mindanao tapestry fashion in Davao on January 19.

“There will be 10 candidates that they will dress up, they have agreed on that already,” she said.

Designers handpicked by the Miss Universe organizers will be the only ones who will dress up the 10 candidates. (Earlier this month, local designers eyed to dress up at least half of the Miss Universe candidates who visit Davao.)

Tickets to the Davao show are expected to sell for as much as P10,000 each for front seats. Tickets ranging from P1,000 to P5,000 are also available.

The show will feature fabrics weaved from cities of Mindanao.

Teo did not confirm whether reigning Miss Universe Pia Wurtzbach will attend the Davao show.

To address the concerns of the Miss Universe organizing committee, the official said that they are helping coordinate with the Philippine National Police and a private security group.

The committee is expecting 88 candidates to join the pageant.

Teo said she expects the Miss Universe project to bring more tourists to Davao City.

On January 7, the Miss Universe pageant organizers will visit Davao to check the venue and the security of the areas to be visited. (Jesse Pizarro Boga/MindaNews)