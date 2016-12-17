Surigao provinces to suffer 9-hour power outage Sunday

SURIGAO CITY (MindaNews / 17 Dec) — Residents in Surigao del Norte and parts of Surigao del Sur are bracing for a nine-hour power outage on Sunday, December 18 due to maintenance work.

On November 20, residents in the same areas suffered an 11-hour blackout also due to maintenance work.

In an advisory, the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP), said the two local power distributors in Surigao del Norte and one in Surigao del Sur will have no power supply due to maintenance work on the transmission firm’s equipment.

“We are facilitating the maintenance work at Placer-Madrid 69kv line,” the NGCP advisory said.

Engr. Sergio Dagooc, general manager of Siargao Island Electric Cooperative (Siarelco) said the outage will affect them, as they are using the same transmission lines that will be fixed in mainland Surigao del Norte.

Siarelco is servicing nine towns in the islands with a power demand of 3 megawatts.

Engr. Narcisco Caliao Jr., general manager of Surigao del Norte Electric Cooperative (Surneco) said the outage will affect their entire franchise area covering Surigao City and 11 towns of Surigao del Norte.

The power utility firm had acquired a 10-megawatt modular power generating set last year but it cannot be utilized for commercial purpose pending permits from government agencies.

Aside from the modular power generating sets, Surigao City has a new power generator supplier, Nickel Asia Corporation, which built a billion peso land-based generator in the city. The power generator is not also ready for commercial operation pending the completion of permits.

Glorie Rebleza, spokesperson of NGCP in Caraga said Surigao del Sur Electric Cooperative II, which is servicing the municipalities of Carrascal, Cantilan, Madrid, Carmen and Lanuza will also experience the blackout.

“NGCP will exert all efforts to restore the line earlier or as scheduled,” she added.

Residents in the same areas suffered an 11-hour power outage on November 20, again due to maintenance work. Rebleza explained then that the outage was “due to upgrading activity at Butuan-Claver 138 KV line 1 and maintenance activity at Placer substation and Madrid 69 KV line.”

Since last year, residents have been experiencing long power outages almost every month due to maintenance work.

Dinagat Island Electric Cooperative, a power utility in the province of Dinagat Island will be spared from the blackout since it belongs to a small power utility group and is not connected to the main grid of the NGCP. (Roel Catoto / MindaNews)