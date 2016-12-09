Vital bridge in Koronadal to be reopened

GENERAL SANTOS CITY (MindaNews/09 December) — The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) will reopen to public transportation on Saturday, Dec. 10, a vital bridge in Koronadal City that was destroyed by a major flood in June last year.

Engr. Reynaldo Tamayo Sr., DPWH Region 12 director, said Friday the reconstruction of the Namnama Bridge in Barangay Namnama is already complete and is considered as “already passable” to all types of motor vehicles and other means of transportation.

He said the project’s full completion was about a week ahead of its contract period, which will expire on Dec. 16.

The agency initially scheduled the opening of the structure last Dec. 6 but was reset due to some necessary works.

The Namnama bridge, which is classified as a provincial bridge, was among the three bridges traversing the Marbel River in Koronadal City that were damaged by the floods in the area on June 24 last year.

The bridge’s center foundation and three-slab flooring totally collapsed, requiring the construction of a new 60-meter structure.

“The reconstruction of the bridge was made as a top priority at is considered a high-impact infrastructure that will directly help a lot of people in the area,” Tamayo said in a statement.

The rebuilt structure is a “60 linear meter pre-stressed concrete girder bridge with two spans at 30 meters each, resting on bored piles” traversing the Marbel River in Barangay Namnama.

The project, which started last June, has an approved budget of P70 million but the winning bid made by the contractor, Gemma Construction Corp., was only P60 million.

The bridge, which is within the Koronadal-Columbio road, connects the center of Koronadal City to three outlying farming barangays — San Jose, Namnama and Avanceña.

The road also leads to several barangays and the centers of the municipalities of Lutayan and Columbio in Sultan Kudarat.

Koronadal City is the regional seat and center as well as among the key commercial centers of Region 12.

Tamayo described the bridge as an “essential permanent link” towards the city proper of Koronadal.

“It is very beneficial to residents in the area, especially to to farmers and local commodity vendors,” he added. (MindaNews)