Volunteer responder groups receive basic rescue equipment

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 19 Dec) – Volunteer responder groups on Sunday received basic rescue equipment from the Davao City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO) on Sunday.

During a year-ender activity, ring buoys, life vests, rubber boots, thermal water jugs, tumblers, and rescue helmets were turned over by the CDRRMO to 12 independent volunteer responder groups. The equipment came from the Davao Region’s DRRM Council.

The 12 groups, recognized by CDRRMO, are not affiliated with any barangay and do not receive any regular funding for their efforts and operations. Disaster responders of barangays are funded from their DRRM or five percent of the internal revenue allotment.

“They are vital to the CDRRMO because they augment our resources and capacity during the implementation of some programs like the City Wide Simulation Exercises and especially during times of disasters,” said Lyndon Leovic Ancajas, CDRRMO training officer.

Ancajas added that volunteer responders go through trainings and drills to improve their skills and capacity.

Carlo Danilo de Leon, president of the EAGLES Disaster Rescue Group, one of the largest volunteer responder groups in the city with over 600 members, welcomed the support given to them by the CDRRMO.

“These equipment will enable us to respond better and keep us safe during operations,” de Leon said.

Raniel Nocom, president of another volunteer responder group called Darcom, said he is happy that the region’s DRRM council recognizes their efforts.

“Through these equipment, we will be able fulfill our duties more efficiently,” Nocom said. He leads a group of 37 volunteers.

During the yearend activity, team building activities and exercises were also conducted by fire, medical, and urban rescue units of Central 911.

“This is the first time that we are able to bring together volunteers to hone their skills and capabilities,” Ancajas said, mentioning that harmonious communication between his office and these independent responders create a strong community that is resilient to challenges that come. (Jesse Pizarro Boga / MindaNews)