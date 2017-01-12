As “Auring” nears, 12 Mindanao provinces, 3 in Visayas under Signal 1

DAVAO CITY (MindNews / 08 Jan) — Twelve of Mindanao’s 27 provinces and three in the Visayas have been placed under Signal number 1 as typhoon “Auring” was monitored 185 kms east southeast of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur as of 10 p.m. Saturday, the weather bureau said.

In its Severe Weather Bulletin 3, issued at 11 p.m., the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA), placed three more Mindanao provinces — Bukidnon, Misamis Occidental and the northern part of Davao Oriental, and three Visayas provinces — Bohol, Siquijor and Sothern Leyte under Signal 1.

The 12 Mindanao provinces placed under Signal are: Caraga region’s Agusan del Norte, Agusan del Sur, Dinagat Island, Surigao del Norte and Surigao del Sur; Region 11’s (Davao region) Compostela Valley, Davao del Norte and the northern part of Davao Oriental; and Region 10’s (Northern Mindanao) Bukidnon, Camiguin, Misamis Occidental and Misamis Oriental.

“Auring” is packing maximum sustained winds of 55 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 70 kph, but is moving still at seven kph, the SWB 3 said.

It is expected to be in the vicinity of Marihatag in Surigao del Sur by Sunday evening, 115 kms west northwest of Dumaguete City in Negros Oriental by Monday evening, 70 kms east northeast of Puerto Princesa City in Palawan by Tuesday evening, 120 km east of Pagasa Island in Palawan by Wednesday evening and 120 km east of Pagasa Island in Palawan or outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility by Thursday evening. (MindaNews)