15 of Mindanao’s 27 provinces, 6 in Visayas under Signal 1

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 08 January) — Fifteen of Mindanao’s 27 provinces and six in the Visayas have been placed under storm signal 1 as “Auring” continues to move closer to the Surigao provinces, according to the Severe Weather Bulletin 5 issued at 5 a.m. Sunday.

At 4 a.m., SWB 5 of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said tropical depression “Auring” was spotted at 125 km east southeast of Hinatuan in Surigao del Sur, packing maximum sustained winds of 55 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 70 kph.

The slow-moving typhoon is forecast to move west northwest at 7 kph and is expected to make landfall over Surigao provinces Sunday evening or early Monday morning.

Storm signal number 1 has been raised over the Caraga region (Agusan del Norte, Agusan del Sur, Dinagat Island, Surigao del Norte and Surigao del Sur); Bukidnon, Camiguin, northern part of Lanao del Norte, Misamis Occidental and Misamis Oriental in Region 10 (Northern Mindanao); Compostela Valley, Davao del Norte, northern part of Davao Oriental in Region 11 (Davao region); the northern part of Lanao del Sur in the Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao; and the northern part of Zamboanga del Norte in Region 9 (Zamboanga region).

In the Visayas, Signal 1 has been raised over Bohol, Cebu, Negros Occidental, Negros Oriental, Siquijor and Southern Leyte.

“Auring” is expected in the vicinity of Bayugan, Agusan del Sur Monday morning; 160 km south southeast of Cuyo, Palawan Tuesday morning; 85 km west of Puerto Princesa City, Palawan Wednesdsay morning, outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility at 15 km west of Pagasa Island in Palawan on Thursday morning, and 340 km west of Pagasa Island, Palawan by Friday morning, outside the PAR. (MindaNews)