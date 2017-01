MALAYBALAY CITY (MindaNews/03 January) — A 3.1-magnitude earthquake hit San Fernando town in Bukidnon late on Monday night, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology.

The tremor, which occurred at 11:05pm Monday, had a depth of eight kilometers and was tectonic in origin.

No damage was reported and Phivolcs said it did not expect aftershocks. (MindaNews)