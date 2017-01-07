7.2-magnitude quake rocks Sulu

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews/10 January) — A 7.2-magnitude earthquake jolted Sulu province at 2:13 p.m. on Tuesday, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS).

In its earthquake bulletin, Phivolcs said the epicenter was located 223 kilometers Southeast of Tongkil, Sulu and was tectonic in origin.

Intensity II was felt in General Santos City and Mati in Davao Oriental.

At 2.25 pm, a 4.9-magnitude aftershock was recorded at 236 km southeast of Siasi, Sulu. (Antonio L. Colina IV/MindaNews)