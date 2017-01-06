ASEAN 2017 launched in Davao City on Jan 15

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 06 Jan) — President Rodrigo Duterte’s home city, Davao, will host the official launch of ASEAN 2017 under the chairmanship of the Philippines on January 15, Communications Secretary Martin Andanar announced Thursday.

Andanar said the Presidential Communications Operations Office has partnered with different agencies including the Department of Tourism “to create a memorable event that will set the tone to this important year-long commitment,” Andanar said.

The launch will be held at the Davao SMX Convention Center.

The Philippines is chairing the ASEAN this year, the 50th year since its founding.

This year’s ASEAN theme is “Partnering for Change, Engaging the World.”

Andanar said the PCOO will be the lead committee on media affairs and communications to spread awareness and educate the public about the ASEAN, Andanar said, adding 81 percent of ASEAN citizens have heard of the regional grouping but only 24 percent have a basic understanding of what it is and its purpose.

ASEAN comprises the Philippines, Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Brunei, Thailand, Cambodia, Lao People’s Democratic Republic, Myanmar and Vietnam,

Other ASEAN events this year are the 30th ASEAN Summit in April, the 50th ASEAN Ministerial Meeting and Related Meetings coinciding with ASEAN’s 50th anniversary celebration in Metro Manila by August and the 31st ASEAN Summit in Clark, Pampanga in November, Andanar said

The Communications Secretary said his office plans to conduct roadshows all over the country throughout the year.

He said representatives from PCOO will deliver talks, conduct seminars, and even distribute comics and other reading materials written in different Philippine languages.

Among ASEAN 2017’s priorities are people-oriented and people-centered initiatives, peace and stability, maritime security and cooperation, inclusive and innovative-led growth, ASEAN resiliency and ASEAN as model of regionalism. (MindaNews)