“Auring” intensifies; Signal 1 now over 9 Mindanao provinces

DAVAO CITY (MindNews / 07 Jan) — Typhoon Singal number 1 has been raised nine Mindanao provinces, four more from the five-province Caraga region listed in Severe Weather Bulletin 1 issued at 11 a.m. Saturday.

As of 5 p.m., Severe Weather Bulletin 2 of the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) placed the provinces of Compostela Valley and Davao del Norte in Region 11 and Camiguin and Misamis Oriental in Region 10 under Signal 1, in addition to Caraga Region’s Agusan del Norte, Agusan del Sur, Dinagat Island, Surigao del Norte and Surigao del Sur.

The SWB 2 said Tropical depression “Auring,” which is expected to make a landfall over Surigao provinces on Sunday evening or early Monday morning has “slightly intensified as it continues to move in a west northwest direction”

It said residents of areas under Signal 1 “and over the rest of Davao Region and of Northern Mindanao” are alerted against possible flash floods and landslides.

As of 4 p.m. Saturday, Auring was estimated at 185 kms east of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur, with maximum winds of 55 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 70 kph. Earlier, at 10 a.m. “Auring” was estimated at 260 kms east of Hinatuan with maximum winds of 45 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 55 kph.

It is forecast to move west northwest still at 7 kph.

“Auring” is expected at 85 km East Northeast of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur on Sunday afternoon, in the vicinity of Masao, Butuan City Monday afternoon, 145 km West of Dumaguete City Negros Oriental Tuesday afternoon, 50 km Northwest of Puerto Princesa City, Palawan Wednesday afternoon, and 65 km South Southwest of Pagasa Island, Palawan Thursday afternoon.

Fisherfolk and those with small seacrafts are advised not to venture out over the eastern seaboard of Mindanao.

Estimated rainfall amount is from moderate to heavy within 300 km diameter of the Tropical Depression. (MindaNews)