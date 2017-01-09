“Auring” leaves Mindanao with no casualty reported

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 09 January) — Tropical depression “Auring” left Mindanao late Sunday evening with no casualty reported.

According to Severe Weather Bulletin 15, the last on “Auring” issued by the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) at 11 a.m. Monday, “Auring” had weakened into a low pressure area (LPA).

“Auring” was monitored as of the 11 p.m. bulletin Sunday to be traversing Mindanao Sea en route to the Visayas and at 8 a.m. Monday, the LPA was spotted at 40 km east of Mactan CIty in Cebu.

The LPA is expected to bring moderate to occasionally heavy rains over Bicol Region and Samar provinces. Residents of these areas are alerted against possible flashfloods and landslides. Meanwhile, light to moderate rains and isolated thunderstorms are expected over CALABARZON and over the provinces of Mindoro, Marinduque and Romblon in Luzon, PAGASA said.

As of 12 noon Monday, a total of 1,207 families from 13 barangays of Butuan City — Buhangin, Bobon, Baan Riverside, Agao, Obrero, Pangabugan, Golden Ribbon, Maon, Fort Poyohon, Mahogany, Bonbon, Agusan Pequeno & Baan Km. 3) were evacuated to several schools and barangay covered courts due to flooding and landslides caused by “Auring,” the Philippine Information Agency in Agusan del Norte reported. (MindaNews)