“Auring” to make landfall over Surigao del Sur Sunday evening; preemptive evacuations ongoing

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 08 January) — Preemptive evacuations have been monitored in the Caraga region and in areas on the path of tropical depression “Auring” which is expected to make landfall over Surigao del Sur Sunday evening.

“Auring” has been monitored at 75 kms east of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur as of 10 a.m. Sunday, with 15 of Mindanao’s 27 provinces placed under storm signal number 1, along with nine provinces in the Visayas, according to Severe Weather Bulletin 7 of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA).

Classes in all levels on Monday, January 9, have also been suspended in Bayabas, Surigao del Sur by the Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council chaired by Mayor Ma. Clarita Limbaro while 899 passengers were reported stranded as of 10 a.m. in all three major seaports of Caraga, the Philippine Information Agency (PIA) in Surigao del Sur said.

The PIA-Surigao del Sur also reported as of 10 a.m. Sunday that the Provincial Disaster Risk Reducation and Management Council (PDRRMC) recorded 600 families displaced by “Auring” in Surigao del Sur — 33 families in Barangay Poblacion, 18 in Tina, 66 in Baras and 49 in Patong, all in San Miguel town; 64 in Barangay Aras-asan, Cagwait; 10 in Aquino (Muwa Island), Hinatuan; 70 in Layog and 250 in Alba, all in Tago town; and 36 in Agsam and four in Gamuton, all in Lanuza town. Displaced families were temporarily sheltered at the identified evacuation centers in their respective areas.

SWB 7, issued at 11 a.m. Sunday said “Auring” is still packing maximum sustained winds of 55 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 70 kph and is forecast to move west northwest at 7 kph.

Storm signal number 1 has been raised over Mindanao’s Caraga region (Agusan del Norte, Agusan del Sur, Dinagat Island, Surigao del Norte and Surigao del Sur); Bukidnon, Camiguin, northern part of Lanao del Norte, Misamis Occidental and Misamis Oriental in Region 10 (Northern Mindanao); Compostela Valley, Davao del Norte, northern part of Davao Oriental in Region 11 (Davao region); the northern part of Lanao del Sur in the Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao; and the northern part of Zamboanga del Norte in Region 9 (Zamboanga region).

In the Visayas, Signal 1 has been raised over the southern part of Antique, Bohol, Cebu, Guimaras, southern part of Iloilo, Negros Occidental, Negros Oriental, Siquijor and Southern Leyte.

According to the PIA in Agusan del Sur, Situational Report No. 2 for Tropical Depression Auring issued at 9 a.m. Sunday by the Regional Disaster Risk Reducation and Management Council (RDRRMC) of Caraga, noted that the water level of Simulao River had reached 20 feet high (with 25 feet as the critical level) causing the Barangays of Nueva Era and San Marcos in Bunawan, Agusan del Sur to “submerge for about 4 to 6 feet.”

The PIA in Agusan del Norte reported Barangays Mahogany and Baan Km3 in Butuan City, preventive evacuations were resorted to ahead of “Auring’s” arrival while barangays Banza, Baan Riverside and Maug were also closely monitored for possible evacuation response.

It quoted Emma Suyco, Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council officer of Agusan del Norte as saying the water level in Kalinawan river was already 1.5 meters above normal level as of 7 a.m. Sunday. The Kalinawan river is the only outlet of Lake Mainit, passing through the municipality of Tubay and empties into Butuan bay.

Suyo also said residents of Panaytayon in Remedios T. Romualdez town in the province of Agusan del Norte also evacuated.

“Auring” is expected at 45 km west nortwest of Butuan City Monday morning; 130 km south of Cuyo, Palawan Tuesday morning; 140 km west northwest of Puerto Princesa City, Palawan Wednesdsay morning; at 70 km west of Pagasa Island in Palawan on Thursday morning, outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility; and 395 km west of Pagasa Island, Palawan by Friday morning, outside the PAR. (MindaNews)