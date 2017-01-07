“Auring” to make landfall over Surigao Sunday evening or Monday morning

DAVAO CITY (MindNews / 07 Jan) — The low pressure area spotted 425 kilometers east southeast of Hinatuan in Surigao del Sur as of 4 a.m. Saturday, has developed into a tropical depression named “Auring,” the first storm to hit the country this year.

In its Severe Weather Bulletin 1 issued at 11 a.m. Saturday, the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) raised Tropical Cyclone Warning System 1 over the Caraga region comprising the provinces of Agusan del Sur, Agusan del Norte, Surigao del Sur, Surigao del Norte and Dinagat Island, with 30-60 kph winds expected in 36 hours.

Residents in these areas are alerted against possible flash floods and landslides.

As of 10 a.m. Saturday, “Auring” was estimated at 260 km east southeast of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur, with maximum winds of up to 45 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 55 kph.

“Auring” is expected to move west northwest at 7 kph and is expected at 120 kms east of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur Sunday morning, in the vicinity of San Miguel, Surigao del Sur Monday monring, 95 kms west northwest of Dumaguete City in Negros Oriental by Tuesday morning, in the vicinity of Puerto Princesa City in Palawan on Wednesday morning and 25 km west of Pagasa Island in Palawan by Thursday morning, SWB 1 said.

Estimated rainfall amount is from moderate to heavy within 300 km diameter of “Auring,” it added.

Fisherfolk and those with small seacrafts “are advised not to venture out over the eastern seaboard of Mindanao,” it said.

PAGASA advised the public and the disaster risk reduction and management councils to take appropriate actions and watch for the next weather bulletin to be issued at 5 p.m. Saturday. (MindaNews)