Cagayan de Oro placed under state of calamity

Cagayan de Oro City has been placed under a state of calamity after several parts of the city and its rural barangays were flooded due to heavy rains on Monday afternoon brought by a low pressure area over the Visayas and Mindanao.

The city council issued the declaration early Tuesday morning.

On Monday night, the city government ordered the forced evacuation of residents in 10 barangays, including Bulua which lies along the national highway.

The LPA and the tail end of a cold front also caused flooding in Iligan City, Oroquieta City in Misamis Occidental, parts of Zamboanga Peninsula as well as in Cebu and other parts of the Visayas.

Some schools in Cagayan de Oro and Iligan suspended classes on Tuesday.

Alexandria Mordeno, a student of Mindanao State University-Iligan Institute of Technology texted MindaNews that flood waters outside her boarding house in Tibanga reached knee-high on Monday night.

MSU-IIT declared a suspension of classes on Tuesday.

Also on Monday night, the flood in Cagayan de Oro stranded several students, faculty members and other employees of University of Science and Technology of Southern Philippines. (MindaNews)