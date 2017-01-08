Classes suspended in all levels in Surigao Norte on Monday as “Auring” makes landfall over Siargao Island

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews/ 08 January) — Classes in all levels in Surigao del Norte have been ordered suspended by the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (PDRRC) chaired by Governor Sol Matugas, as typhoon “Auring” made landfall over Siargao Island Sunday afternoon.

Agusan del Norte Governor Rosedell Amante-Matba, who earlier ordered the suspension of classes in all levels on Monday, January 9 issued Executive Order 8 on Sunday afternoon, lifting the suspension of classes in high school and college, the Philippine Information Agency (PIA) in Agusan del Norte reported. Classes in the elementary level remain suspended on Monday, it said.

Storm signal 1 has been lifted over nine provinces in Mindanao but remains over six, along with nine provinces in the Visayas, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said in its Severe Weather Bulletin 9 issued at 5 p.m. Sunday.

The bulletin said Auring was monitored in the vicinity of Cagdianao in Dinagat Island province as of 4 p.m.

Telecommunication services were not cut off in Siargao Island. Residents of Dapa in Siargao Island could still be contacted via mobile phone. A resident told MindaNews the wind and rain sre not strong but it has been raining since Saturday afternoon.

PAGASA said “Auring” will be in the vicinity of Cordova, Cebu on Monday afternoon, 130 km east of Puerto Princesa City Tuesday afternoon, 265 km west northwest of Puerto Princesa City, Palawan on Wednesday afternoon; 135 km west northwest of Pagasa Island in Palawan, outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on Thursday afternoon; and 560 km west of Pagasa Island, Palawan, outside the PAR on Friday afternoon.

Storm signal number 1 remains over Mindanao’s Agusan del Norte, Dinagat Island, Surigao del Norte and Surigao del Sur, Camiguin and Misamis Oriental but has been lifted over Agusan del Sur, Bukidnon, Compostela Valley, Davao del Norte, northern part of Davao Oriental, the northern part of Lanao del Norte, northern part of Lanao del Sur, Misamis Occidental, and the northern part of Zamboanga del Norte.

In the Visayas, Signal 1 remains over the southern part of Antique, Bohol, Cebu, Guimaras, southern part of Iloilo, Negros Occidental, Negros Oriental, Siquijor and Southern Leyte.

“Auring” has maximum sustained winds of 55 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 70 kph and is forecast to move nortwest at 9 kph.

In Butuan City, the PIA in Agusan del Norte reported a total of 843 families from seven barangays — Buhangin, Bobon, Pangabugan, Golden Ribbon, and Baan Km. 3 — were evacuated to Agusan National High School, Sibayan Elementary School, Butuan Central Elem. School and barangay covered courts due to flooding caused by “Auring.”

Also evacuated were 64 families in the municipality of Jabonga and 77 families in Magallanes town. (MindaNews)