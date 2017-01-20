Close to 30,000 displaced by floods in Caraga

SURIGAO CITY (MindaNews/20 January) – Close to 30,000 individuals in three provinces in the Caraga Region have evacuated because of floods triggered by heavy rains, the Office of Civil Defense said.

In a statement issued at 2 p.m. Friday, OCD said a total of total of 5,795 families or 29,948 individuals from Agusan del Norte, Agusan del Sur and Surigao del Norte have left their homes to seek refuge in different evacuation centers in the region.

OCD based the figure on the data coming from the Caraga Regional Risk Reduction and Management Council as of 12 nn on Friday.

At 6 pm yesterday the OCD said the evacuees from the three provinces totaled 1,829 families or 8,211 individuals.

Loreto town in Agusan del Sur recorded the most number evacuees in the province at 768 families or 3,844 individuals, followed by Veruela at 544 families or 2,720 individuals, Esperanza at 471 families or 2065 individuals, La Paz at 402 families or 2,052 individuals, and San Luis at 206 families or 1,182 individuals.

Five other towns in Agusan del Sur were affected, too. Talacogon, Sibagat, Bunawan, San Francisco and Trento had a combined number of 368 families or 1,436 individuals that were displaced.

In Agusan del Norte, Butuan City had the most number of evacuees at 2118 families or 8,475 individuals.

At least 1,415 individuals in Cabadbaran City left their homes.

Jabonga town had 1,193 evacuees, while Tubay, Kitcharao and Remedios T. Romualdez towns had a combined number of 441 evacuees or 108 families.

Mainit town in Surigao del Norte, meanwhile, had 1,125 individuals who were relocated due to the flooding. (Roel N. Catoto/MindaNews)