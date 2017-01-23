Cop, 2 others nabbed in drug buy-bust in Mati

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews/23 Janury) – A policeman and two other suspects were arrested in a drug buy-bust operation in Camansi, Brgy, Badas in Mati City, Davao Oriental Saturday.

A report from the Police Regional Office (PRO) 11 on Monday identified the policeman as PO1 Kenneth Gervir Casane, who was detailed at the Mati Police Station, and the two others as Ricky Namoc Masisay and Jomairah Adar Espina, both residents of Badas.

The report said the three men tested positive for drug use.

However, Casane will be subjected to a confirmatory drug test by the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency 11 in Davao City. He has been stripped of his badge and firearms.

Reportedly recovered from the the three men were three pieces of small elongated heat-sealed transparent plastic containing suspected “shabu”, marked money and other drug paraphernalia.

They are currently detained at the Mati City Police Station while awaiting charges for violations of Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

“We are serious in our fight against illegal drugs and we will continue to clean our ranks. We will show no mercy to those police officers who will be found guilty of pushing, using and recycling of illegal drugs. They have no right to be in the organization, not only will they be dismissed but they will also face criminal charges,” PRO 11 director Chief Supt. Manuel R. Gaerlan said in a statement. (Antonio L. Colina IV/MindaNews)