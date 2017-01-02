Cotabato City sets record: zero casualty in New Year revelry

COTABATO CITY (MindaNews / 01 January) — Zero casualty.

For the first time in years, Cotabato City suffered no casualty from firecracker blasts or stray bullets as residents welcomed 2017.

Mayor Cynthia Guiani-Sayadi received a report from the City Health Office (CHO), Sunday afternoon that there were no reported or confined patients due to firecracker-related injuries during the countdown to 2016 and the early hours of 2017.

“Thank you Cotabatenios for the cooperation,” Sayadi said in her Facebook post

Sayadi earlier issued Executive Order 185, banning firecrackers and regulating the sale and use of fireworks in the city.

Despite the order, firecrackers still exploded and fireworks made the sky colorful, but they were few and far between.

Last year, the city recorded 10 cases of firecracker-related injuries.

Years ago, Cotabato City posted high number of casualties due to stray bullets. (Ferdinandh Cabrera / MindaNews)