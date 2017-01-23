Davao biz sector gives Duterte 89-percent approval rating

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews/23 January) – The business sector here has given President Rodrigo R. Duterte an approval rating of 89 percent based on the city-wide survey conducted by the Institute of Popular Opinion from December 3 to 10, 2016.

Davao City Chamber of Commerce and Industry Inc. (DCCCII) president Ronald Go said on Sunday that the business community has high confidence in Duterte for his support business sector.

“He (Duterte) expressed his unfamiliarity in terms of finance or business but said that he would provide environment conducive or favorable to business,” he said.

Go lauded the new administration for setting a clear agenda in improving peace and order and stamping out corruption.

He added that the country’s improved relations with China and Japan would also favor the business sector in the country.

“He has endeavored to create new markets in China and Japan and other countries as well. This is why the business community looks very favorably upon his performance,” he said.

The survey was conducted among 1,200 respondents coming form different income classes.

The results said that the strong believers of the Duterte administration are businessmen from ages 50 to 59 years old belonging to income classes A and B, followed by those who are 36-49 years old (87%).

Those above 60 years old gave Duterte an approval rating of 83 percent for his policies and declarations, while those aged 18-35 years old indicated an 85-percent approval rating, the survey said.

The administration’s war on drugs obtained the highest approval rating at 99 percent, followed by the nationwide liquor ban at 98 percent, nationwide anti-smoking ban at 97 percent, end of contract policy at 95 percent, and birth control policy at 94 percent. (Antonio L. Colina IV/MindaNews)