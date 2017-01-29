Flood update: 348 houses swept away by floods in Caraga

SURIGAO CITY (MindaNews/ 29 January)– A total of 348 houses made of light materials in Caraga Region were totally destroyed and 167 partially destroyed by rampaging floodwaters due to the tail-end of the cold front followed by a Low Pressure Area.

La Paz town in Agusan del Sur posted the highest number of totally destroyed houses at 340 of the regional total and the highest number of partilally destroyed houses at 164, the Office of the Civil Defense-Caraga (OCD) said on its Facebook page at 6:30 p.m. Sunday.

The Caraga Regional Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (RDRRMC) Emergency Operations Center is still on red alert status due to combined effects of the Tail-end of a Cold Front and Low Pressure Area (LPA) affecting Caraga Region.

RDRRMC EOC said a total of 70,201 families or 284, 366 individuals in the region are affected due to flood caused by these weather disturbances.

OCD reported that 11,170 families or 52, 341 individuals have been evacuated in 17 towns and two cities in the region.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said the low pressure area as of 4 p.m. Sunday was estimated at 140 km East Southeast of General Santos City. (Roel Catoto / MindaNews)