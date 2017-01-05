ISIS suspect killed in Sarangani clash

KIDAPAWAN CITY (MindaNews / 5 Jan) – A suspect linked to the ISIS was killed in joint police and military operations in the municipality of Kiamba, Sarangani province past midnight today, reports said.

Chief Supt. Cedrick Train, Region 12 police director, confirmed that Mohammad Jaafar Sabewang Maguid alias “Tokboy” was killed during a clash in a beach resort in Barangay Kitagas in Kiamba around 12:10 a.m. Thursday.

Maguid was reported to be the leader of the Ansar-Khalifah (Supporters of the Caliphate) in the Philippines (AKP), which is said to have ties with the ISIS-linked Maute Group and the Abu Sayyaf Group operating in Region 12.

Three of Maguid’s men were also reportedly arrested in the raid.

Seized from Maguid are two Baby Armalite rifles and a hand grenade.

Maguid, reports said, was involved in a series of attacks in Sarangani and established a training camp in the mountains of the neighboring municipality of Palimbang in Sultan Kudarat province which were raided by government forces over the years. A Malaysian member of his group, along with young recruits, was reportedly among those killed in one of those raids. (Ferdinandh Cabrera / MindaNews)