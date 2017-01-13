Japanese PM Abe visits Duterte’s house in Davao

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews/13 January) – Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe got a sneak peek of the simple life of President Rodrigo R. Duterte as he was taken on a quick tour around the Philippine leader’s home in Dona Luisa Subdivision in Matina, Davao City on Friday morning.

Photos shared by Christopher “Bong” Go of the Presidential Management Staff at around 10 a.m. Friday showed Duterte showing Abe his bedroom.

The visit though obviously took place earlier as the two leaders arrived at the Waterfront Insular Hotel Davao at 10:10 a.m. to meet key government officials and business leaders from both countries.

“Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe inside the simple home of Pres. Duterte. We also showed him how the president enjoys the comfort of his own bed, including the old and favorite mosquito net,” the photos caption said.

The photos that already went viral with 32,400 likes, 593 comments, 12,100 shares as of 11:23 a.m. Friday showed Duterte and Abe sharing breakfast at the former’s dining area.

From Duterte’s house, the two leaders proceeded to Waterfront where they allowed Japanese and Filipino businessmen to have a photo opportunity with them but they left immediately after.

Abe and his wife, Akie, arrived at F. Bangoy International Airport late 9 p.m. on Thursday. (Antonio L. Colina IV/MindaNews)