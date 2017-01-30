French beauty bags Miss Universe 2016 crown

This time, Miss Universe host Steve Harvey got it right when she announced Miss France, Iris Mittenaere, as the 65th winner of the world’s most anticipated beauty contest.

Miss Haiti, Raquel Pelissier, and Miss Colombia, Andrea Tovar, finished as first runner-up and second runner-up, respectively.

The Philippines’ bet, Maxine Medina, made it to the top six along with the candidates from Kenya and Thailand.

The 65th edition of Miss Universe took place at the SM Mall of Asia Arena, marking the third time that the Philippines hosted the event.

Manila first hosted the event in 1974 and again in 1994.

In 2015, Pia Alonzo Wurtzbach won the title to become the third Filipina to become Miss Universe, after Gloria Diaz in 1969 and Margie Moran in 1973.

Contestants from the American continent looked poised to dominate the contest when, during the announcement of the top 13, eight came from that region — Miss USA, Miss Mexico, Miss Peru, Miss Panama, Miss Colombia, Miss Canada, Miss Brazil and Miss Haiti.

Aside from Medina, two others from Asia made it to the top 13 — Miss Thailand and Miss Indonesia.

Mittenaere was the only European candidate who made it to the list of hopefuls but eventually captured the crown.

Mittenaere, 23, is pursuing a degree in dental surgery. (MindaNews)