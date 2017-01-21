Pagadian hosts 2017 National Schools Press Conference

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 21 Jan) — Pagadian City will host this year’s National Schools Press Conference (NSPC) on January 22 to 25.

This year’s conference theme is “Strengthening Freedom of Information through Campus Journalism.”

The annual meet is pursuant to Republic Act 7079 or the Campus Journalism Act of 1991, and the Department of Education’s Memorandum 216 on the campus press meet issued on December 8, 2016.

According to a press release from the Department of Education, the NSPC is intended to “demonstrate understanding of the importance of Journalism by expressing it through different journalistic endeavors and approaches; provide a venue for an enriching learning experience for studnets interested in Journalism as a career or those who intend to use skill sets learned thorugh campus Journalism to give them a better edge in their chosen careers.”

The NSPC also aims to “promote responsible journalism and fair and ethical use of social media; and enhance journalistic competence through healthy and friendly competitions.”

The NSPC consists of concurrent sessions with workshops, and individual and group contests in English and Filipino.

The individual contests are Editorial Writing, News Writing, Feature Writing, Sports Writing, Editorial Cartooning, Copyreading and Headline Writing, Photojournalism, and Science and Technology Writing.

The group contests are Radio Script Writing and Broadcasting Contests, Collaborative Desktop Publishing (CPD) Contest, Online Publishing Contest (exhibition for secondary level), and TV Script Writing and Broadcasting Contests for secondary level.

