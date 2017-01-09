Security set for ASEAN 2017 launch

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews/09 January) – Some 3,000 security personnel will be deployed to ensure the safety of statesmen who will attend the launch of the ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) 2017 at the SMX Convention Center in Davao City on January 15.

Police Regional Office 11 spokesperson Chief Insp. Andrea Dela Cerna said on Monday that some 1,446 police officers, soldiers, and civilians from other agencies will be deployed days prior to the event.

The Philippines chairs the ASEAN 2017 in time for it 50th anniversary.

Presidential Communications Operations Office Secretary Martin Andanar said that this is an important opportunity for the country to promote itself as an investment destination of the world.

“This is a big opportunity for our country to showcase its beauty, orderliness and discipline, to show them why our economy is strong, so that we can convince more businesses to invest here,” Andanar said in Filipino.

He said they will conduct a series of activities to increase the awareness of most Filipinos on the ASEAN by end-November.

He said ASEAN is important because it has a total population of 630 million.

He emphasized the importance of being a part of ASEAN as it helps member countries like the Philippines to compete with bigger nations like China.

He added that around 100 ministerial meetings will be held in the country this year.

This is aside from the 30th ASEAN Summit in April, the 50th ASEAN Ministerial Meeting and Related Meetings coinciding with ASEAN’s 50th anniversary celebration in Metro Manila in August, and the 31st ASEAN Summit in Clark, Pampanga in November.

Andanar said the events will boost the country’s tourism potentials.

ASEAN comprises the Philippines, Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Brunei, Thailand, Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar and Vietnam. (Antonio L. Colina IV/MindaNews)