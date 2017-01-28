Serious Flood Warning raised over 11 Mindanao provinces

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 28 Jan) — Serious Flood Warning has been raised over 11 provinces in Caraga, Northern Mindanao and the Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (ARMM) due to the trough of low pressure area and the tailend of a cold front.

In its Serious Flood Warning issued at 1 p.m. Saturday (Jan. 28), the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said serious flooding is expected in low lying areas and near river channels and landslides in mountainous areas in the entire Caraga region (Agusan del Norte, Agusan del Sur, Dinagat Islands, Surigao del Norte and Surigao del Sur) the Northern Mindanao povinces of Bukidnon, Camiguin, Lanao del Norte Misamis Occidental and Misamis Oriental, and Lanao del Sur in the ARMM.

Serious flooding is expected in low lying areas and near river channels and landslides in mountainous areasin these 11 provinces where the rainfall advisory is color coded red.

PAGASA said a red rainfall advisory is issued “when downpours constitute an emergency.” This is raised when observed rainfall is more than 30 mm within one hour or if rainfall has continued for the past three hours and is more than 65 mm.

PAGASA raised an orange rainfall advisory over the provinces of Zamboanga del Norte and Sarangani. An orange rainfall advisory is raised in areas where rainfall is between 15 mm and 30 mm within one hour. “Flooding is a definite threat in communities under the orange alert,” it said.

PAGASA raised a yellow rainfall advisory over the Davao region (Compostela Valley, Davao del Norte, Davao del Sur, Davao Occidental and Davao Oriental” and the ARMM provinces of Basilan, Maguindanao and Sulu, or “flooding is possible.”

A yellow rainfall advisory is raised when the expected rainfall amount is between 7.5 mm and 15 mm within one hour and likely to continue. (MindaNews)