State of calamity declared in six Agusan towns

SURIGAO CITY (MindaNews / 22 Jan) — Six towns in the two Agusan provinces have been placed under a state of calamity due to massive flooding.

The Office of Civil Defense in Caraga, in a report posted on its Facebook page on Sunday afternoon said the towns under a state of calamity are La Paz, Loreto, Esperanza and San Luis in Agusan del Sur and the towns of Jabonga and Las Nieves in Agusan del Norte, due to the effects of the tailend of a cold front.

Butuan City in Agusan del Norte was placed under a state of imminent danger on Friday as residents in 12 villages along the Agusan River were evacuated.

A total of 18 towns in three provinces in Caraga were hit by floodwaters, forcing 10,049 families or 48,005 individuals to flee their homes.

Towns also affected by the flooding include Talacogon, Sibagat, Bunawan, San Francisco, Trento, Veruela, and Sta. Josefa in Agusan del Sur; and Tubay, Remedios T. Romualdez, Jabonga and Cabadbaran City in Agusan del Norte.

In Surigao del Norte, the town of Mainit was severely affected as the water level in Lake Mainit rose. (Roel N. Catoto / MindaNews)