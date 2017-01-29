Suspected BIFF members attack Cafgu detachments in Aleosan and Pikit; no one hurt

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 29 January) — Suspected members of the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters (BIFF) attacked two Cafgu detachments in Aleosan and Pikit in North Cotabato early Sunday morning but no one was hurt, Capt. Marvin Encinas, spokesperson of the 6th Infantry Division said.

Encinas said some 50 suspected BIFF members attacked the detachments in Pagangan, Aleosan and Nalapaan in Pikit at 12:40 a.m.

Encinas said the troops monitored their movement so they were able to return fire.

“One hour almost nagpaputok din yung tropa natin ng 105 (mm howitzer) indirect fire support,” he said.

“Matagal na din po nila ito pinaplano to inflict casualty sa mga kasundaluhan natin ,” Encinas said, adding they were able to monitor the armed group’s movements “dahil na rin sa report ng mga civilian at tulong na rin ng MILF brothers” (because of the report of the civilians and the help of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front brothers), he added. (MindaNews)