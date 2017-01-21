Zambo-based NGO is one of 23 Stars Impact awardees

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews/21 January) — A Zamboanga City-based non-governmental organization helping disadvantaged children is among 23 organizations worldwide to have been chosen as Stars Impact awardees.

Katilingban para sa Kalambuan (KKI) or Community for Progress, the lone Philippine NGO among winners from 11 countries is “recognized for its work empowering people displaced by conflict.”

Muna Wehbe, Chief Executive Officer of Stars Foundation said that in the last ten years, they have been awarding locally-led organizations that are making an impact on the lives of children.

“These organisations are beacons of effective practice and know best when it comes to spending their award funding. Unrestricted funding helps local charities light their own path toward becoming stronger, creating more sustainable futures for themselves and the people they serve,” Wehbe said in a press release from Stars Foundation.

Awardees receive US$50,000 each of flexible funding and capacity building support.

Stars Foundation follows a rigorous referral and selection process to find, recognize and reward outstanding local NGOs working to improve the wellbeing and life chances of children in the countries with the highest rates of under-five mortality.

Established in 1995, Katilingban Para Sa Kalambuan, Inc. (KKI), runs programmes on democratic participation and good governance, children’s rights and youth development, access to basic social services, economic security, sustainable agriculture and a culture of peace.

The Stars Foundation press release said KKI empowers displaced people fleeing conflict both socially and economically, educates communities on more equitable governance, helps them plan and implement programs, and access resources and services, and strengths their self-reliance. It also trains local women on primary health care, establishes pre-schools and supports families with land and resources.

“The organisation has a strong advocacy programme promoting child and youth rights with workshops and individual mentoring for young people. The highly complex and sensitive context means KKI’s work is needed and highly regarded by government officials and other organisations,” it said.

“Thousands remain displaced living in temporary shelters. This has been exacerbated by chronic insecurity and climate cycles that threaten food security and the availability of clean drinking water. Many displaced people lack water and sanitation, and their livelihoods have been severely affected,” Stars Foundation said.

In 2015, KKI reached 275 children.

Representatives from each award-winning NGO took the stage at the Philanthropreneurship Forum, entitled “Generation Impact: Harnessing the Power of Giving” held at the Hofburg Palace in Vienna, Austria on January 16.

Stars Foundation recognizes and rewards outstanding local NGOs working to improve the wellbeing and life chances of children in the countries with the highest rates of under-five mortality as defined by UNICEF.

Founded by Al-Dabbagh Group in 2001 and registered as an independent charity in England and Wales, Stars Foundation is a philanthropic foundation that invests in organizations and ideas to help transform the lives of underserved children and their communities globally.

In a decade, Stars Foundation has awarded 170 organizations in 60 countries, reaching over 5 million people.

The 23 winning organizations were assessed for strong leadership and governance; robust finances and sustainability; effective human resources management; inclusiveness and collaboration; and clear impact on the lives of children. (MindaNews)