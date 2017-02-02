2 Army intel men killed in Marawi clash

COTABATO CITY (MindaNews/17 February) — An army intelligence officer and his subordinate were killed, while another one was severely wounded in a clash with suspected members of the Maute group in Marawi City on Thursday, a military official said.

Philippine Army spokesperson Col. Benjamin Hao said the incident took place around 5pm Thursday in Barangay Lilud Madaya, Marawi City.

Killed were Major Jericho Mangalus and Corporal Bryan Libot, and wounded is Corporal Rolando Cartilla.

Hao said the three, all members of the Military Intelligence Group (MIG) 10 of the Intelligence Service of the Armed Forces of the Philippines(ISAFP), were conducting a surveillance operation.

They were on a silver Isuzu Crosswind when they encountered suspected Maute fighters on a Toyota Corolla, he added.

Reports from the 1st Infantry Division public affairs office said the firefight lasted for about 10 minutes.

Mangalus belonged to PMA Banyuhay Class of 2002. (Ferdinandh Cabrera/MindaNews)