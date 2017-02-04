4.6-magnitude quake jolts Davao City

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews/23 February) — A 4.6-magnitude earthquake jolted Davao City at 9:50 a.m. on Thursday, leaving two women injured after a waiting shed collapsed on them while waiting for a jeepney.

Based on the latest earthquake bulletin of the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology, the epicenter of the quake was at 9 kilometers northwest of Davao City and was tectonic in origin.

Intensity 4 was felt in Davao City and intensity 1 in Kidapawan City.

Chief Insp. Catherine dela Rey, Davao City Police Office spokesperson, identified the victims as Maria Teresa Pusta, 43, married, employee at Dalas Energy and Petroleum, and resident of Bangkal, and Fe Yu, 66, a retired teacher, a resident of Buhangin here.

Both sustained injuries in their head, she said.

The two were brought to the Southern Philippines Medical Center.

Rene Caballo, administrative aide of Palma Gil Elementary School, said that they immediately attended to one of the women who was seriously injured.

“We saw that the one female was wounded. We immediately helped her out because her head was bleeding,” he said.

School principal Marietta Gaer said she immediately ordered the suspension of classes after the earthquake. But at around 11 a.m., classes were resumed.

She said no damage was found on the school building.

She added her school conducts earthquake drills to prepare the students.

Operations at the Hall of Justice and City Hall were disrupted as the workers scampered for safety.

At 1:16 p.m., Phivolcs reported that a 2.9-magnitude aftershock was recorded 11 km northwest of the city. (Antonio L. Colina IV/MindaNews)