55 families displaced in Maguindanao flood

COTABATO CITY (MindaNews/03 February) — At least 55 families were displaced when a flash flood hit Datu Hoffer town in Maguindanao on Wednesday night, the Maguindanao People’s Medical Team said.

The flood occurred 10pm on February 1 in Sitio Panambingan, Barangay Tuayan in Datu Hoffer, Maguindanao.

It destroyed 14 houses and carried away animals, including seven cattle.

Ameer Jeehad “Tim” Ambolodto, head of the provincial medical team, said no casualty was reported even if the flood occurred while the villagers were sleeping.

The team distributed relief packs to the affected residents on Thursday.

Together with the municipal planning officer and barangay officials, the team recommended for the relocation of the residents, who are mostly Teduray-Lambangian and Moro Maguindanaons.

“Upon our assessment, the flash flood site is an accident waiting to happen and we recommended to them not to build their houses near that part of the river,” Ambolodto said.

“The suggestion was they have to transfer to the higher right portion of the hill which is far better and safe from flash flood when it happens again”, he added.

A damage report will be submitted to the provincial government for possible assistance in relocation. (Ferdinandh Cabrera/MindaNews)