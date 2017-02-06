6 arrested; 375,000 pesos worth of illegal drugs seized in Panabo raid

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews/16 Feb) — Six persons were arrested and at least P375,000 worth of illegal drugs were seized during a raid Tuesday night in Panabo City by the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) regional office here.

The raiding team swooped down on the residence and suspected drug den of Jhonel Acero, 40, an alleged big-time drug dealer with a standing warrant of arrest for illegal drugs trade, Nephi Dimaandal, spokesperson of PDEA XI, said. Acero eluded arrest during a buy-bust operation in 2012.

Agents seized 25 grams of shabu with a street value of P375,000 and assorted drug paraphernalia inside Acero’s house in Northern Plain subdivision in Barangay Gredu, Panabo City.

Five visitors of Acero in the suspected rug den were also arrested. They were identified as Bayani Barrientos, Ranel Patris, Dean Harris Revalde, Rommely Enriquez and Rhea Silvestre.

The suspects are now detained at PDEA Regional Office XI detention facility.

Cases for violation of sections 6, 7, 11, 12 and 15 under Article II of Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002) are being prepared against the suspects. (MindaNews)