Alleged drug pusher in Davao City killed in shootout with PDEA

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 19 Nov) — An alleged big time drug pusher was killed in a shootout with the agents of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) regional office here in a buy-bust operation in Toril district at around 5:20 p.m. on Saturday.

Agent Mildred Driz Romero, team leader of PDEA XI Davao, identified the suspect as Jun Canoy, 47.

Romero said Canoy sold a sachet of shabu to a PDEA agent inside his rented house in Purok 8, Pagkakaisa, Brangay Lubogan but after sensing he was dealing with an agent, fired at the team and ran towards the back of his house where he was killed.

Operatives seized three sachets of shabu, drug paraphernalia, cellular phone, and a digital weighing scale inside his house.

Recovered from the slain Cano were a sachet of shabu, 11 marijuana sticks, cash amounting to one thousand pesos and a caliber .38 revolver.

Romero said the suspect, who is under the watchlist of PDEA IX, was under surveillance for more than three months.

“Noted na siya. Daghan na nakabalo si alias Lagum. Nailhan jud na siya bisan sa Talomo area naga-distribute siya ug kapila namo siya mapalitan” (He’s known as alias Lagum. He’s known even in Talomo area where he also distributes. We’ve bought from him several times), Romero said.

Romero also said Canoy was a supplier of illegal drugs in the downtown area, Toril and even in Sta. Cruz, Davao del Sur.

She said he was known to have a caliber .45 gun but only the caliber .38 was recovered. (MindaNews)