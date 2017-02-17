CPP: NPA did not attack relief convoy

MALAYBALAY CITY (MindaNews/17 February) — The Communist Party of the Philippines has denied the New People’s Army was responsible for the attack on a relief convoy in Surigao del Norte on Wednesday.

In a statement Friday, the CPP labeled as dubious the reports coming from the Armed Forces of the Philippines that the NPA ambushed the ABS-CBN relief mission in Barangay Linanggonan, San Francisco, Surigao del Norte.

On Wednesday, military reports said NPA rebels fired at a military truck that escorted the TV network’s relief convoy bound for quake-hit areas in Surigao del Norte. No one was hurt in the incident.

“The spokesmen of the AFP are weaving such false reports to deceive the public and disparage the NPA which had earlier unilaterally declared a ceasefire in the areas which were hardest hit by the February 10 earthquake. The AFP wishes to discredit the NPA by making it appear that it is preventing relief operations in the revolutionary areas,” the statement said.

The CPP accused the AFP of exploiting relief operations “in order to allow its armed units entry into the areas and establish its oppressive presence in the midst of civilian communities to conduct intelligence and psywar operations.” (MindaNews)