Family of slain ex-judge in Surigao still undecided on bounty for killers

SURIGAO CITY (MindaNews/03 February) — The family of a former Regional Trial Court (RTC) judge in Surigao City who was killed Thursday said they have not offered a bounty for the arrest of suspects.

Chris Canoy, brother of ex-RTC Judge Victor A. Canoy told MindaNews over the mobile phone at 4:49 pm Friday they were yet to decide on the bounty although they have initially talked about it.

Chris asked his friends who announced on Facebook Friday that a reward of P100,000 for the killers and another big amount for the mastermind have been offered to remove the post.

“I am calling them to cancel it because the family has not come up with a final decision for the bounty,” he said.

Friends of the slain judge, including distance swimmer lawyer Ingemar Macarine are calling for the justice.

Death threats

Edwin Dela Cruz, a former aide of Canoy’s told MindaNews that the victim received death threats, and that they were always watchful every time they went outside the victim’s office.

He said the retired judge kept a video of suspicious individuals lurking around his house way back in 2013.

Canoy, an executive judge of Surigao RTC branches, had tried cases of illegal drugs.

Prior to his death the victim shared the death threats he had received to some of his close friends.

Canoy, 70, who retired as presiding judge of RTC Branch 29 in Surigao City last year was reportedly buying food at an eatery along Borja Street around 11:25 a.m. Thursday when a lone gunman hastily walked behind him and shot him at pointblank range.

The victim crawled toward the gunman after the first shot hit him and held the feet of the assailant. But the latter shot him in the head several times, causing his instantaneous death.

The gunman joined his accomplice, who was waiting on a motorcycle a few meters away from the crime scene, and fled, police said.

But the assailants, who fled toward Kaskag in Barangay Washington, were surprised by the presence of a police officer who was detailed at the junction of Borja and Kaimo Streets.

PO2 Hertenio Carduza Cubillan said he tried to stop the assailants but the gunman fired at him.

The policeman said he could have fired back if not for a tricycle that passed by.

Canoy was rushed to the Caraga Regional Hospital but physicians declared him dead on arrival.

Police said the victim succumbed to multiple gunshot wounds in the body and head.

As of Friday, no suspects have been arrested yet.

Police recovered four empty 9mm shells and three live ammunition at the crime scene. (Roel N. Catoto/MindaNews)