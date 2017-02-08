Friends of slain judge offer reward money for arrest of suspects

SURIGAO CITY (MindaNews/ 08 Feb) — Friends and relatives of a retired judge here who was gunned down on February 2 have offered a reward for the arrest of the suspects.

Garchil Canoy, son of retired Judge Victor A. Canoy of the Regional Trial Court told MindaNews Wednesday that some relatives and friends have offered a reward of 100,000 pesos for the arrest of the killers and another amount for the mastermind.

Prior to his assassination, the victim had received death threats.

He said the retired judge kept a video of suspicious individuals lurking around his house way back in 2013.

The 70-year old Canoy, whose last designation before his retirement last year was as Judge of RTC Branch 29. He tried several cases, including illegal drugs.

Canoy was reportedly buying food at an eatery along Borja Street at around 11:25 a.m. on February 2 when a lone gunman walked behind him and shot him at close range.

The victim crawled toward the gunman after the first shot hit him and held the feet of the assailant. But the latter shot him in the head several times.

The gunman then rushed to his motorycle-riding accomplice, and sped off, police said.

But the assailants, who fled toward Kaskag in Barangay Washington, were surprised by the presence of a police officer who was detailed at the junction of Borja and Kaimo Streets.

PO2 Hertenio Carduza Cubillan said he tried to stop the assailants but the gunman fired at him.

The policeman said he could have fired back if not for a tricycle that passed by.

Canoy was rushed to the Caraga Regional Hospital but physicians declared him dead on arrival.

Police said the victim succumbed to multiple gunshot wounds in the body and head.

Police Sr. Supt. Anthony Maghari said that they have persons of interest who may be linked to the killing of the former judge.

Friends of the slain judge are demanding justice for Canoy.

The judged is survived by his wife, Marion and children Garchil, Victor Jr., and Lorelie. He was buried Wednesday. (Roel N. Catoto / MindaNews)