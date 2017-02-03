NBI-11: None of us is corrupt

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews/03 February) — The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) in Region 11 assured none of its are involved in illegal activities.

NBI-11 director Atty. Arnold Rosales was reacting to President Rodrigo Duterte’s order to suspend their anti-illegal drug operations while measures are being undertaken to cleanse the agency of alleged scalawags.

“Wala naman kami magagawa kasi utos yun pero (we can do nothing because it’s an order but) I can assure that walang corrupt dito sa amin (no one among us is corrupt),” Rosales said.

On Thursday, Duterte ordered NBI along with the Philippine National Police to suspend their anti-illegal drug operations after some of their officials were implicated in the kidnap-slay of a Korean businessman.

Rosales said that since he is confident that there are no corrupt agents in their office they will not be perform internal cleansing.

“Wala kami dapat i-cleansing here in NBI-South Eastern Mindanao Regional Office kasi hindi naman involve ang mga investigator ko sa corruption lalo na pagdating sa drug cases,” He said. ” Palagi ko rin sila gina-monitor at reminders on their job,”he added.

But he admitted that one investigator was discharged from the service in 2015 for protecting his brother who was involved in illegal drugs.

NBI-11 has 14 personnel. (MindaNews)