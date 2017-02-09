Reds seize cop, burn construction equipment in Bukidnon

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY (MindaNews/09 February)– Suspected communist rebels abducted a policeman and a civilian after burning several equipment of a construction firm along the Tikalaan-Dominorog road in Bukidnon Thursday morning, the military said.

Ka Emil of the New People’s Army Northern Mindanao said they captured Police Officer 3 Jerome Natividad of the Kalilangan town police station who passed through the checkpoint set up by rebels along the Tikalaan-Dominorog road.

He said a local toughie identified as Lito Siagan Atoy, 48, a resident of Barangay Tikalaan, Talakag town was killed for “crimes committed against the residents” in Tikalaan and Dominorog.

Ka Emil they confiscated an M16 rifle and a caliber .45 pistol from Atoy.

“Bandido man na nga tawo (Atoy). Extortionist pud and kawatan og mananap sa Talakag, Bukidnon (He is a bandit. He is an extortionist and a thief of animals in Talakag, Bukidnon),” Ka Emil said in his text message to MindaNews.

He added the rebels caught a retired government intelligence officer but released him later for “humanitarian purposes”.

Capt. Joe Patrick Martinez, spokesperson of the 4th Infantry Division said the rebels burned several equipment owned by Mindanao Rock Corporation, a firm that is constructing a portion of the Tikalaan-Dominorog road.

Martinez said the rebels burned a backhoe; a dump truck; a mixer and a generating set owned by the company.

He said they also took seven motorcycles that they used i fleeing toward the direction of Lanao del Sur province. (Froilan Gallardo/MindaNews)