Solar and wind-powered lamps may soon light up Cotabato City streets  

COTABATO CITY (MindaNews / 08 Feb) — If satisfied that it works well, Cotabato City might decide to buy solar and wind panels to light up the city in the coming months, Mayor Cynthia Frances Guiani-Sayadi said.

Chinese investors and engineers from different companies did a product test Tuesday of their products to convince the city government to engage in a contract for the 4,000 lamps the city needs to illuminate its streets.

“Our advantage is aside from solar energy, we can generate also energy at night using our wind turbine to the attached batteries”, said Wang Hao Yue of You Sheng Company.

The mayor said one of the Chinese company’s products is a five-meter pole with LED lights, wind turbine and two solar panels which is also for CCTV camera connection. This was installed Tuesday morning in front of City Hall.

Two more companies set up their samples in the afternoon in other locations within the city.

“These solar and wind-powered lamps have different specifications that the city government will be choosing from, depending of the needs of the city once the deal will be made”, Sayadi said.

She said the transaction is made possible through the strengthened relationship between the city government and the People’s Republic of China.

“This is a product of established good relations with China that we were able to entice investors to come to Cotabato City”, she said.

Sayadi added that the investors are also interested to establish an airport and economic zone in the city.

The project aims to help the city keep up with its goal to becoming an eco-friendly city aside from being a halal hub of Mindanao. (Ferdinandh B. Cabrera / MindaNews)