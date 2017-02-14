Surigao City folk warned on water from wells, springs

SURIGAO CITY (MindaNews/14 February) — The City Health Office on Tuesday advised residents who are getting water from springs, wells and donations after last Friday’s earthquake to take precaution against possible waterborne diseases.

Dr. Emmanuel Plandano, officer-in-charge of the city health office told MindaNews over the phone that the people should boil water coming from these sources before using it.

But he clarified that they have not received reports of residents having acquired waterborne diseases.

Last Saturday and Sunday residents fetched water from springs and wells in far-flung villages due to scarce supply from the local water district.

Engr. Benjamin R. Ensomo Jr., general manager of the Surigao Metropolitan Water District told MindaNews this noon time via text message that water supply was intermittent due to leaks in several transmission pipelines.

“We need to repair them immediately,” he said.

The SMWD said they have resupplied the city of about 90 percent since Monday afternoon but water has not reached several villages since the quake struck.

The city needs at least 24,000 cubic liters a day to meet the needs of over 21,000 households, it said.

Several volunteers are helping SMWD in repair works to restore water supply in the city.

Several individuals, private companies and non-government and civic organizations provided drinking water to affected residents.

Water container trucks from different mining companies in Surigao del Norte, Surigao del Sur and Agusan del Norte came to provide water rations to different villages here. (Roel N. Catoto/MindaNews)